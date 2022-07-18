CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire full-time emergency dispatchers.

Starting salary for the position is currently $36,518.73 for a certified dispatcher and $33,123.57 for a non-certified dispatcher, according to the sheriff’s office. Pay will increase once certification is achieved.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent and a valid driver’s license. They must also pass a written test, background check, drug screening and a polygraph examination or a lie detector test.

If interested visit the Sheriff’s Office website here. Applications are due Aug. 4.