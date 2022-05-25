CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline County Public Schools will be implementing a unique method of gathering donations for local schools this summer.

The “Caroline Cruiser,” a bright blue bus decorated with various Caroline landmarks, will be driving around the county collecting donations for supplies that will go to the schools in the district.

The Cruiser is looking for the following items in particular:

Dry-erase markers

Whiteboards

Notebooks

Ear buds

Books

Hygiene items

Paper goods

Laundry supplies

Chasing down the Cruiser is not the only way to donate to Caroline schools. Donations can also be made by calling the CCPS Federal Programs Department at 804-633-5088 ext. 1040.