UPDATE: 8News crews at the scene say it appears students have been dismissed from school.

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline Middle School has been placed on a temporary lockdown after it was reported that a student had brought a stun gun onto school grounds.

Shortly after 11:45 a.m. school administrators were alerted to a potential student in possession of a stun gun on school property.

At 12:02 p.m., the school was placed on a modified lockdown by the school administration and the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer.

According to a spokesperson for the school division, all students and staff are currently safe.

“Teaching and learning is continuing at this time, but no students are permitted to leave their classrooms until the modified lockdown is lifted,” an announcement from Principal Corinne Griggs said.

Investigators used reports from students and video footage to narrow the search for the stun gun down to one classroom.

Dr. Sarah Calveric, Superintendent for Caroline County Public Schools, says the school is now preparing for a “staggered supervised modified dismissal” of students. The dismissals will begin at 2:20 p.m. but some students may be dismissed later than usual as a result. Students of Caroline High School may also be affected due to the shared bus routes.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.