CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a thief who broke into several cars at a Caroline County recreation park Tuesday, August 2.

The sheriff’s office said the burglar broke into several cars at the County Recreational Park on Devil’s Three Jump Road around 5:30 p.m. while events were being held at the park. The office said the suspect broke into the cars by smashing the windows, and proceeded to steal items from inside the cars.

The individual is said to have been driving a black sedan, which the sheriff’s office provided a photo of below.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone with information on the incident to call 804-633-5400.