Caroline Sheriff’s Office investigating string of break-ins

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened in the Ladysmith Village sub-division early Friday morning.

The suspect or suspects broke into at least nine unlocked cars and are believed to have stolen one car from the neighborhood.

“Vehicle larcenies are a growing issue in many counties,” stated Sheriff Tony Lippa. “I ask that everyone use this as a reminder to lock their vehicle doors when leaving vehicles unattended to protect your valuables.”

If you have information about these break-ins call the Sheriff’s Office at (804) 633-5400.

