UPDATE: According to VSP, Perkins has been found.

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, 65-year-old Marshall Phillip Perkins was last seen on foot at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 on Justice Drive in the Ruther Glen area of Caroline County. He is believed to be wearing a black zip-up top, blue jeans and tan slip-on shoes.

Perkins is described as a white man standing at about 6′ and weighing around 150 pounds with green eyes and grey hair.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Perkins or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Caroline Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400.