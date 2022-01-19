Carpooling? Need your EV charged? Chesterfield to get two new park-and-ride lots

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is on track to build two new park and ride lots for commuters, following approval from the Chesterfield Planning Commission at their Tuesday meeting.

The first lot, located in the same complex as the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center on Hull Street Road, was approved without any objections by the board at the beginning of the meeting, but the second, just off of Hopkins Road near Chippenham Parkway, drew critical comments from nearby residents.

What’s Being Proposed

The two lots would be open to the public, and total 251 spaces – 133 in the Hull Street Lot and 118 in the Hopkins Road Lot.

Both proposals highlighted features including lighting, bike shelters and electric vehicle charging stations.

The locations of the two proposed lots.

The Hopkins Road Lot (the entrance is actually located nearby, on Cogbill Road) is sandwiched between a large residential development and Chippenham Parkway. It would be located at the site of the former Fulghum Center, a Chesterfield County Public Schools building slated for demolition.

Changing Course

During a public hearing Tuesday night, several nearby residents voiced their concerns with the lot near Hopkins Road.

“Where are the sidewalks going?” asked homeowner Jane Linz. “We haven’t heard anything about sidewalks.”

A city official pointed out that under the proposed layout, the county would construct a sidewalk along Cogbill Road, connecting the lot to existing infrastructure on Hopkins Road.

Detail of a proposed layout showing a sidewalk (orange) connecting the lot (yellow) to Hopkins Road. (Map courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Another resident, Claire Campbell, said her home was directly adjacent to the proposed lot, and she was worried about trespassers using her yard to go between the lot and the road, “You’re all talking about a buffer, but where is that buffer gonna go?”

After hearing her comment, the commission amended the proposal, adding a requirement that the county install a security fence around the site and put up signs forbidding tractor-trailers to use the lot.

The proposal will now go to the Board of Supervisors, who are expected to approve plans for both lots. Funding has already been secured by the county via VDOT.