Cars line up for miles in Henrico as Tyson Foods offers food donations, jobs

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Bacon, sausage links, tortillas and more: Tyson Foods in Henrico gave away 36,000 pounds of food on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The event was a roaring success. Willie Walker, a training specialist who’s been with Tyson Foods for fiteen years, told 8News, “The sheriff’s department did come by – you know, we had so much traffic and people that were on the road that he wanted us to get going.”

The event took place at Debbie’s Kitchen, a local restaurant in Glen Allen. Large pallets of food were unloaded in the gravel parking lot, with Tyson employees in reflective safety vests handing food to drivers.

Alan King is a Henrico resident who attended the event.

He said he’d like to see other companies put on similar events, especially after they see the success of this one, “If there’s other sponsors out here that can hear me, this is something that y’all need to start doing, to help our community.”

Keith Sizemore, manager of the Glen Allen plant, said the event was a way to show their appreciation, “The importance of this is to give back to the community and let the community know that Tyson Foods is here.”

The event was also a job fair, with applications available to attendees. Sizemore said that in addition to offering starting pay of $15 an hour, they would have “a sign-on bonus of $3,000.”

“I got a donation today and also I got an application I filled out, because like I said we really need it at our house,” King said. King added that making future events accessible by public transportation would be a huge help for the people who need it most.

Tyson Foods is trying to fill up to 90 positions at the plant, and anyone interested can apply online.