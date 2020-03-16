1  of  28
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Circuit Court Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church Lunenburg County Public Schools Prince George County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Carytown Capital One Cafe temporarily shuts down in response to coronavirus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Capital One sign is shown at a location in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

RICHMOND, Va. — The Capital One Cafe in Carytown is temporarily shutting down as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Capital One, a Virginia-based bank and one of the top credit-card issuers in the country, announced Monday morning it was shutting down cafes nationwide to minimize health risks from the coronavirus.

During these uncertain times, we are committed to both serving our customers and ensuring the health and well-being of our communities. To minimize health risks from the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close select branch servicing by closing certain select locations and all Capital One CafésWhile we have not had a confirmed case in any of our Cafés or branches, we believe these are the right steps to take to maintain essential banking access while also helping prevent the spread of the virus and supporting the well-being of our customers, associates and communities.

Ariel Brown, Capital One spokesperson

Last week the Capital One asked employees to work from home.

While the cafes will remain closed, the bank said a majority of their ATMs will remain open 24/7. or more information on what services are still available and which locations are closed, you can visit Capital One’s website.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events