Carytown store owners expecting boost from Small Business Saturday sales

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend marks one of the most important days of the year for local businesses: Small Business Saturday.

Coming after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the day is meant to bring out community members to support local businesses.

Small business owners in Carytown like Bonnie Patterson are already preparing for an influx of customers.

“Small business Saturday does drive them out to support the small businesses, so we’re always grateful for that but a lot of people were still leery,” she said.

The pandemic forced her to close Bonnie’s Boutique for a little while last year, however she expects way more shoppers to browse her clothes, jewelry and handbags this weekend.

“We have a lot of fashion items that are new, and we sell gently loved items, so make sure we have a lot of different gift ideas for people,” said Patterson. “That’s really how we prepare, just making sure we have enough stocked.”

On Wednesday, Patterson began setting up her Christmas tree display window to welcome in the holiday cheer.

A line outside of the World of Mirth toy store Wednesday was just a glimpse of what business owners expect this weekend.

Jill Stefanovich, the owner of BBGB Tales for Kids said most of her customers are shopping early.

“I think people are actually, instead of starting their shopping they’re planning on finishing their shopping,” she said.

Though supply chain issues have impacted her business, Stefanovich said their holiday window launch will draw a big turnout this weekend.

“Certainly, supply chain issues have been hitting everyone, us included. We know that Saturday should be a really big day,” she said.

A local artist created paper artwork in honor of classic books. The proceeds from those sales will go toward buying books for nonprofits in the area, including Richmond Public Schools’ lit limo and Child Savers.