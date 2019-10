RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Calling all actors! “Swagger” — an upcoming streaming series based on the early life of NBA star Kevin Durant — is looking for extras.

The show will be filming in Richmond on Wednesday, October 23, according to Bill Marinella Casting. They’re looking for background actors of all ages, genders, and ethnicities.

The show filmed its pilot episode in Richmond’s Gilpin Court over the summer.

Click here for casting information.