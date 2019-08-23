Cat stuck in pipe for 3 days freed after 5-hour rescue

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A cat that had been stuck in a pipe for three days was freed after a five-hour rescue attempt.

Dominion Energy and Caroline County’s Sheriff’s Office teamed up after learning a small kitten was stuck in a pipe Tuesday.

“We were dedicated to not leave there until we got him out of there,” said Thomas Manley, with Dominion Energy.

The small kitten named ‘Kilowatt’ needed saving and crews with Dominion Energy led the rescue efforts.

“It’s just like fishing,” Manley, who led the rescue attempts, told 8News. “Sort of got a hold of him and pulled the little fellah out, and it was happy.”

Before Dominion Energy crews received the call about ‘Kilowatt,’ Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy Mary Bullock told 8News she tried for about two hours to free the feline.

“Tried to come up with some ideas of how to get this little guy out,” Bullock said. “I tried, and tried, and tried, and did not have much success.”

That’s when Dominion Energy stepped in, eventually finding success and rescuing the kitten.

“We’re still talking about it and jumping up and down,” Manley said. “So it’s great that regardless of what life it is, it was a life saved.”

A life saved and a new place to call home.

Following the rescue of ‘Kilowatt,’ Bullock told 8News she plans to give the kitten a forever home.

“The minute that he put his nose on my fingers (and) he started licking, and I was like…done,” Bullock said. “I don’t want to take no chances of him being out of my control.”