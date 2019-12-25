Cat tests positive for rabies in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a cat tested positive for rabies in Caroline County.

Virginia Department of Health says a female cat was captured in the 1400 block of Long Branch Rd. after reports that the feline sometimes acted “aggressively” and was known to have bitten people.

Lt. J. C. Heffler, of the county’s Animal Control Unit, said “in this particular situation, the cat that tested positive for rabies was left by a previous tenant and the current occupants had been feeding the “very friendly” cat for two years.”

Anyone in the area who believes their pet was exposed to the rabid animal should contact Caroline Sheriff’s dispatch at (804) 633-5400 and/or the Caroline County Environmental Health Department at (804) 633-6237.

