RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Central Virginia police departments have finished a crime prevention tactic program that’s brought in good results.

The Richmond Police Department said since the “Catalytic Converter Crackdown” in 2022, catalytic converter thefts have dropped 64%.

In Chesterfield alone, 304 catalytic converters were stolen in 2022 as of October, up from 297 stolen in 2021.

During the crackdown, auto shops painted the converters with a color specific to the car’s city or town, like bright orange on converters in Richmond.

The mark on a converter tells buyers that the car part was most likely stolen and shows the car’s VIN number so the converter can be traced back to its owner.

The Richmond Police Department said it has video of thieves trying to steal converters but deciding not to when they see they’re painted.

Replacing a catalytic converter can get expensive, costing anywhere between $945 and $2,500.

Midas of Richmond is still offering appointments for free catalytic converter markings. You can sign up for an appointment online here.