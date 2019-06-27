Catholic Diocese of Richmond adds names to list of priests facing ‘credible’ child sex abuse allegations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Thursday six names that have been added to its list of priests that are facing ‘credible and substantiated’ allegations of sexual abuse against a minor.

The names were added after additional information was brought forward and a review was completed in consultation with the Diocesan Office of Safe Environment and the Diocesan Review Board.

The six names added include:

Stanley F. Banaszek Deceased Religious Order Priest, Maryknoll Order

Anthony M. Canu Deceased Religious Order Priest, Third Order Regular Franciscan Friars

Patrick J. Cassidy Deceased Diocesan Priest

Leonardo G. Mateo Deceased Extern Priest, Archdiocese of Tagbilaran (Philippines)

Thomas D. Sykes Deceased Religious Order Priest, Franciscan Friars of Atonement

Vincent The Quang Nguyen Unknown Extern Priest, Archdiocese of Saigon (Vietnam)

As with the other 42 names on the list, none of the added priests are currently serving or have recently served in active ministry within the Diocese of Richmond, according to the Diocese of Richmond’s spokeswoman Deborah Cox.

“Back in February, when we published a list of clergy against whom there are credible and substantiated claims of child sexual abuse, we acknowledged the list would be updated,” said the Most Reverend Barry C. Knestout, bishop of Richmond. “As we continue to engage with survivors of abuse and learn more about the history of our diocese, we continue our commitment to transparency. It is my sincere hope that the additions of these individuals will help provide healing for anyone who suffered at their hands.”

The Diocese of Richmond urges individuals who have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious, lay employee or volunteer of the diocese to report abuse directly to law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 1-800-552- 7096, and by calling the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064.