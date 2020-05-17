Catholic Diocese of Richmond announces public Masses can resume after Phase One delay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bishop Knestout of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond is directing that all parishes in the City of Richmond and County of Accomack delay their Phase One reopenings until the Sunday Vigil Mass on Saturday, May 30.

Due to the City of Richmond and County of Accomack requesting a two-week delay to enter Phase One, and Governor Ralph Northam amending Executive Order 62 — the jurisdictions postponed reopening until Friday, May 29.

Bishop Knestout has written a letter to resume the celebration of public Masses for when they are allowed to continue after the delay.

Worshipers must wear face masks, and communion will be distributed only in the form of bread and only by the priest or deacon.

Knestout’s letter was directed toward those who planned on participating in public Masses.

“During this time of transition, I wish to thank you for supporting your parish with your prayers and financial contributions, and for the personal commitment, you have made to grow in faith and to be people of hope. Please pray for those who have become ill or who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Pray, too, our health care workers and all who are on the front lines of treating those who have the coronavirus. Their service is a witness to the Gospel. As we ask God to keep us safe and thank him for his goodness, and we call upon the Holy Spirit to guide us and inspire us during this challenging time, be assured of my prayers for you, and please keep me in yours,” Knestout said.

The full statement can be read on the Catholic Diocese of Richmond website.

Public Masses will begin next weekend, May 23, for most of the state — and will begin in Richmond and Accomack on May 30.

