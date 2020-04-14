Catholic priest removed after disobeying order not to blog

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Diocese priest who defied the bishop’s order and started blogging again to help parishioners through the coronavirus pandemic was told to pack his bags.

Richmond Diocese Bishop Barry Knestout removed Father Mark White from serving as pastor at two churches, effective immediately. White learned of his removal in an email from Knestout.

White, who was the pastor at St. Joseph’s in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount, had been ordered to remove his popular blog last year. The blog was critical of the church’s handling of its sexual abuse scandals and Bishop Knestout threatened White to take down the blog or lose his job.

White removed the blog for a time but as the coronavirus pandemic canceled church services, he got back online to provide help to parishioners through the uncertain time.

In a release online, Knestout said White has been reassigned to chaplain of various prisons in the area.

LATEST HEADLINES: