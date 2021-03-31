Cats named Smokey and Bandit recovering from Spotsylvania tractor -trailer fire

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver made it safely out of a burning tractor-trailer on I-95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday but before escaping the vehicle he tried to save his two cats from the cab.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames and then exploded according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, but the 35-year-old driver from Virginia Beach and his two cats made it out alive. However, the cats did not come out completely unscathed.

Photos from Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The driver’s two trucking companions, appropriately named Smokey (grey) and Bandit (black and white) both were administered veterinary care after the fire. The SCSO says they are doing okay now. Bandit in particular is recovering after being “completely ablaze” at the scene of the accident.

State Police said troopers responded to the vehicle fire on I-95 at mile marker 125 at 4:36 p.m. Officials said a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it had a mechanical issue that made it catch fire.

The truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of paper.