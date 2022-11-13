RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is warning residents to be cautious on the river as heavy rains drive the river almost — but not quite — to flood levels.

The Department of Emergency Communications said on Sunday that the river “will be dangerous to any user who is not an expert paddler.”

The James River hasn’t quite reached flood levels yet, but caution is still advised.

Water levels are expected to lower over the next two days, but still remain at least five feet above the baseline level. That means everyone using the river — whether to paddle, swim (brrr!) or boat — should wear a personal flotation device or lifejacket.

You can view more resources on river safety here.