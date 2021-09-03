CDC urges unvaccinated people to hold off on Labor Day travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging those not vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid travel on Labor Day weekend.

“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CDC director, Rochelle Walensky during a White House briefing.

Since the start of the pandemic, holiday travel has been a major concern for health officials as it increases the chances for the virus to spread widely and quickly.

Last Labor Day, the TSA screened three million American travelers. This year, though, we’re battling a much more transmissible variant, students returning to colleges campuses, and millions of unvaccinated people.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said that ahead of Labor Day weekend, “it’s critical that being vaccinated is part of their pre-holiday checklist.”

If you’re unvaccinated and choose to travel, the CDC says you should take these precautions:

Get tested 1-3 days before travel

Get tested 3-5 days after travel and self-quarantine for 7 days. Self-quarantine for 10 days if you don’t get tested

Self-monitor for symptoms

Wear a mask and take other precautions during travel

As for people who are fully vaccinated and who are wearing masks, Walensky says they can travel.

“Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” she said.