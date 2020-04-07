Celebrate National Beer Day with Richmond breweries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s National Beer Day and what better way to celebrate than by cracking open a cold one from a local brewery?

Here is a list of local breweries still open for business right now:

The Answer Brewpub

This local brewery is doing online orders for pickup, which you can do here. When you pick up your order they ask you to arrive on the Broad Street Side of the Brewery and call 804-282-1248 with your order number, so they can come and bring it to your car.

Ardent Craft Ales

Ardent is fulfilling pickup and delivery orders 2-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. They will only deliver within 10 miles of the store. You can order online here.

Bingo Beer Co.

Bingo is doing online orders for its beer, canned wines and canned spritzers. Click here to schedule a delivery or pickup.

Buskey Cider

Not a beer person? Buskey Cider is taking its beverages on the road too. They are doing deliveries to different spots in the Richmond area on a rotating basis. They are delivering to Richmond every day, the Mechanicsville area on Tuesdays, Chesterfield on Wednesdays, Short Pump and the Peninsula on Thursdays and Ashland on Fridays. For more information click here.

Garden Grove Brewing Company and Urban Winery

Garden Grove is offering delivery and pickup noon-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can place your delivery or curbside pickup orders online here.

Hardywood

You can get your favorite stout togo at Hardywood 2-11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can see what’s available togo here. They will also deliver beer within a 25-mile radius of the brewery. Click here to place a delivery order.

The Veil Brewing

The Veil Brewing is doing to-go and pick up orders at its taproom, as well as delivery. You can order online here, or send an email to m sa@theveilbrewing.com with your name, phone number, delivery address and requested order. For a list of what’s available click here.

Starr Hill

Star Hill Brewery is only accepting online orders, which you can place here. They are open 1-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. While they offer delivery it must be within 12 miles of the brewery and be at least $40.

Väsen Brewing Company

Väsen is offering togo orders and will deliver within 10 miles of the brewery. Click here to place an online order.

Restaurants

The Virginia ABC is also allowing restaurants to deliver beer during the pandemic. For a list of local eateries still, open click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: