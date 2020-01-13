Celebrate National Gluten-Free Day at these Richmond area restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Go ahead and ditch the gluten because Monday is National Gluten-Free Day.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. People with celiac disease — an auto-immune condition that damages the lining of the small intestine — must totally avoid gluten. People with non-celiac gluten sensitivity — a condition with some signs and symptoms associated with celiac disease, but no damage is done to the tissue of the small intensive — may also follow a gluten-free diet.

You can mark the day by joining a gluten-free friend for a gluten-free meal, and have them educate you on the lifestyle. Or if you’re the gluten-free one, then share a gluten-free meal with a loved one.

Below is a list of dedicated gluten-free restaurants and bakeries in the area:

Post photos on social media of anything gluten-free you enjoy on Monday with (#NationalGlutenFreeDay).

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.

