Celebrate National Gluten-Free Day at these Richmond area restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Go ahead and ditch the gluten because Monday is National Gluten-Free Day.
Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. People with celiac disease — an auto-immune condition that damages the lining of the small intestine — must totally avoid gluten. People with non-celiac gluten sensitivity — a condition with some signs and symptoms associated with celiac disease, but no damage is done to the tissue of the small intensive — may also follow a gluten-free diet.
You can mark the day by joining a gluten-free friend for a gluten-free meal, and have them educate you on the lifestyle. Or if you’re the gluten-free one, then share a gluten-free meal with a loved one.
Below is a list of dedicated gluten-free restaurants and bakeries in the area:
- 521 Biscuits & Waffles — 521 E Main St., Richmond
- Tio Pablo — 1703 E Franklin St., Richmond
- AnnaB’s Gluten Free Bakery — 7426 Brandy Creek Dr., Mechanicsville
- C and D’s Kuntry Kitchen — 3511 Courthouse Rd., Richmond
Post photos on social media of anything gluten-free you enjoy on Monday with (#NationalGlutenFreeDay).
CNN Newsource contributed to this article.
