Census shows rapid growth, need for redistricting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County grew by nearly 50,000 people between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. census data.

That makes Chesterfield the fastest growing locality in the Richmond metro region – and that influx of new residents means Chesterfield will have to reshuffle its magisterial districts, from which the board of supervisors is elected.

This infographic provided by Chesterfield shows key results of the census. (Graphic courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The Board of Supervisors has already put together its initial proposal for district changes, but even if they’re passed, they won’t go into effect until after the election this year. Check out the changes below, and read an explanation of the redistricting process here.

This infographic show proposed changes to Chesterfield’s magisterial districts. (Map courtesy of chesterfield County)

Any Chesterfield residents with comments, questions or concerns can submit them online, email countyadministrator@chesterfield.gov, or by post to: