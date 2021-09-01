Central Virginia largely unscathed from Ida’s path

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida swept across the commonwealth Wednesday afternoon, prompting several tornado warnings and transformed roads into slick surfaces. However, Central Virginia largely went unscathed compared to our northern neighbors in Maryland and New Jersey, once the storm system passed.

The mess in Maryland brought mighty floods and even a tornado outside Annapolis; one of several major DMV population centers Virginians commute to for work.

Tornado watches turned into warnings: Chesterfield, Hopewell, Petersburg and Prince George faced the alert just after 12 p.m.

Another tornado warning was issued in Virginia’s Northern Neck around 3 p.m.

Dangerous rush hour traffic conditions, brought by spotty showers, contributed to pools of water for metro Richmond drivers, causing concerns about hydroplaning.

On the downtown expressway, mist kicked up by tires blurred windshields, while the heavy rain blocked the downtown view from Libby Hill.

The sight of the of storms often differed, as scattered showers produced sporadic downpours, intermingled with rays of sunshine.

The Virginia Department Of Emergency Management urged people to not be fooled by these sudden changes.

“A lot of these are just pop-ups that can come up very quickly, and so we don’t want people to see the sun shining and think they can go outside and do activities without ways to monitor the weather,” a spokesperson told 8News.