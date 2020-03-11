What Central Virginia school districts are doing in wake of coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As coronavirus cases continue to pop up around the state, local school divisions are taking steps to make sure students and staff remain safe.

Here’s what’s going on in your child’s school district:

Richmond

Jason Kamras, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools, announced the division is canceling all school and division sponsored travel outside of the Richmond area for students and staff starting March 12. They also told parents to be prepared for the possibility of school cancellation if they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school community.

In addition, Kamras said he would ask the School Board to reallocate $500,000 from the schools’ budget towards supplies and services dedicated to preparing for and responding to COVID-19 at Monday’s meeting.

He also said they were coordinating closing with the Richmond City Health department to guide their efforts, and the superintendent was in contact with the director, Danny Avula, on a daily basis.

Chesterfield

As of Wednesday, Chesterfield Schools said all school and school division trips outside of the state are canceled through April 13, including trips to Washington D.C. and staff meetings and conferences. They said they would also keep an eye on Northern Virginia and alter travel restrictions as needed.

The division also said they are keeping an eye on updates related to COVID-19 and have implemented “an aggressive cleaning schedule in schools.”

Henrico

As of Wednesday morning, Henrico County Public Schools has postponed all school division sponsored trips outside the Richmond area through April 13. They added staff would get separate guidance from supervisors about job-related travel.

School activities and gatherings will still go on, but individual groups, organizations and coordinators may postpone or cancel events.

The division currently has no plans to close schools, however, they said they are working on a plan this week to make sure students can continue learning in the case of an extended closure. They also encourage students to bring their laptops home at the end of each school day.

Here are some general tips recommended by school districts to prevent the spread include:

If your child has symptoms of illness, they encourage parents to keep them home and returning to school too early could delay the recovery of the illness and expose others.

Practice good hygiene like covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, and wash your hand with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If your family travels abroad for spring break to a country with a Level 3 Travel Notice, China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, you should stay home for 14 days after returning.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information comes in.

