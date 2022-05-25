RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond metropolitan area school districts are responding after the tragic Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left at least 21 dead Tuesday.

Some districts like Richmond Public Schools are choosing to add extra safety measures for students.

Richmond Public Schools

RPS will be holding enhanced searches at Richmond schools starting today. Superintendent Jason Kamras said he’s taking safety extremely seriously.

He said expect things to move a little slower today due to the added security checks and asks families not to be alarmed if Richmond police officers or cars are seen at your child’s school.

Kamras said school-specific active shooter plans have recently been looked at and updated with principals and the director of security.

Henrico County Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools superintendent Amy Cashwell responded to yesterday’s shooting, sending out a statement to families saying, “I am grief-stricken following the senseless act of violence at a Texas elementary school that took the lives of more than a dozen children and several adults.”

She said each time there is violence on a school campus locally or nationwide, it prompts them to look at their own safety measures in Henrico schools and how they can help keep students safe.

Cashwell said students needing support should reach out directly to their school counselor. She said these resources may be helpful:

Henrico schools also plans to have more police officers on campus the superintendent says you may see for the rest of the school year.

King William County Public Schools

King William County Public Schools (KWCPS) posted a statement on Facebook stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Uvalde, Texas, in light of this tragic school shooting.”

The post said all KWCPS will maintain a heightened level of alert in cooperation with the King William County Sheriff’s Department “as the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

8News has reached out and is waiting to hear back from other local school districts on their responses. The statements will be added to this article once they are available.