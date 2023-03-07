RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The peak of the pandemic may be behind us, but schools are still feeling its effects. Some local schools are making efforts to close the education gap with a longer school year, like Richmond’s Fairfield Court Elementary, where Richmond school board members just voted to approve a 200-day school year.

Leaders voted in favor of the plan, called “RPS200,” at a meeting on Monday, March 6. This plan would add 20 instructional days to the school year’s existing 180 days starting in the 2023-24 school year. While breaks, holidays and the last day of school would remain the same for all RPS schools, RPS200 schools would begin their school year 20 days early. RPS200 teachers will have an 11-month schedule.

“I can’t think of many things we can do as a board to move in a more substantive way,” School Board Member Jonathan Young said.

Other school board members supported the idea to make up for the pandemic learning loss. However, some Richmond schools parents, like Lorin Shepperson, said the extended calendar won’t make a difference.

“Adding 20 extra days to a tight system already? It’s not going to help. It’s going to make teachers want to quit,” she said. “So, until they can get it together above the superintendent, it’s not going to benefit the children.”

Shepperson said school leaders should, instead, focus on working with students individually.

“If they can at least put them in separate classes and work with them specifically on what their needs are, I feel like summer school could benefit that,” Shepperson said.

Families are still voting on whether to adopt RPS200 at Overby-Sheppard Elementary and Cardinal Elementary. Superintendent Jason Kamras, who spearheaded the effort, said the school board will hold another vote on these schools at its next meeting if they decide to adopt RPS200.

Virginia’s pandemic learning loss was reflected in recent standardized test results. The Virginia Department of Education released data last year which revealed schools made a weak recovery, especially in Richmond. School divisions’ sore subjects were science, writing and history.

To help students bounce back, school divisions like Hanover and Henrico County Public Schools have been offering summer programming, remediation and tutoring resources. In a statement to 8News Tuesday, Hanover Schools said, “While we have been pleased to see that our students’ performance on state Standards of Learning exams has been noticeably above the state average, the pandemic has certainly impacted our students, families, and staff.”

Dr. Michael Gill, Hanover Schools Superintendent, said “While we believe our comprehensive instructional plans, both in 2021-22 and in 2020-21, have been exceptionally strong and well-executed by our staff throughout the pandemic, we are clearly not immune from the realities of unfinished learning.”

Hanover Schools was the only Virginia school division to offer in-person instruction five days a week for the school year.

Additional efforts to help close the education gap in Central Virginia schools include:

-Engaging in the Virginia Department of Education’s Bridging the Gap pilot initiative.

-Using Student Growth Assessment data to inform instruction and intervention.

-Highlighting essential learning and scaffold learning from the previous year in all content areas.

-Screening fifth-graders’ reading levels ahead of middle school scheduling.

-Leveraging the Continuous School Improvement Process (CSIP) process to identify school and student needs.

-Developing school food banks and backpack programs.

-Providing mental health awareness lessons, activities, and support.