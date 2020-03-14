Central Virginia schools plan to distribute meals during coronavirus pandemic

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — After Governor Ralph Northam’s decision to close all K-12 schools for at least two weeks, Virginia school districts have come up with ways to keep students fed.

School districts like Richmond Public Schools have set up meal distribution sites, where students and their families can pick up meals.

Richmond

Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Food Bank is stepping up to make sure students receive breakfast and lunch items. The food distribution will take place at the food bank’s Ironbridge location.

Hanover County

Hanover County Public School students can pick up a lunch kit starting Monday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at these locations:

John M. Gandy Elementary School, 201 Archie Cannon Drive

Mechanicsville Elementary School, 7425 Mechanicsville Elementary Drive

Parents, please note this is on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present.

Henrico

Henrico County said they are aware that many of their students depend on school meals for their daily nutrition. The school system is working to provide students with a “grab and go” food service. No plans have been released at this time.