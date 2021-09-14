Central Virginia Waste Management Authority apologizes for recycling collection delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has apologized to recycling customers for the recent delays.

The company said they are struggling to hire and retain drivers and helpers on trucks. On top of that, they are continuing to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks and exposures.

Another issue they are facing is communication challenges. CVWMA said their system is not “designed for the significant number of calls and emails we are receiving currently.” They are currently working on adjusting their system to answer the calls and messages in a timely manner.

In the meantime, residents can get updates via www.cvwma.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“We are hoping collections will get back to normal in the next few weeks,” CVWMA said in a Sept. 13 statement. “In the meantime, if you can’t hold onto your recycling, there are several locations where you can drop off your recyclables.”

CVWMA offers drop-off recycling collection sites at thirty-six locations in nine participating counties and cities. Visit your locality page for listing of drop-off collection sites and details.