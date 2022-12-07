GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county.

This decision came in a unanimous vote after a lengthy board meeting full of community discussion and deliberation. The meeting lasted past 10 p.m. Residents across the community attended to offer their perspectives on the proposal.

The county’s Conservation Director Jonathan Lyle spoke in favor of the facility at the meeting. He shared his enthusiasm after hearing the decision.

“It’s a good location because it’s situated near the interstate — it’s not even a mile off the interstate,” Lyle said.

With around 300 family farms in the county, Lyle said the project’s developers conceptualized this slaughterhouse as a life-changing tool for local farmers. He says the site will shorten trips and reduce costs for farmers in and beyond Goochland, Fluvanna and Louisa Counties.

“This is ideally suited for the family farmer who wants to continue the legacy they’ve had in their families for centuries sometimes,” Lyle said.

However, not all members of the community look forward to the project’s development. Robin Anderson has lived in the community for more than 22 years and isn’t ready to see her surroundings change so drastically — and so quickly.

“I’m a single parent trying to do everything on my own,” Anderson said. “We’ve all designed our own homes, we thought we were going to live here the rest of our lives. Now that’s in jeopardy.”

Anderson tells 8News that she and many of her neighbors want to support small businesses, but they feel their small community and the concerns residents have expressed has been largely overlooked in the decision-making process regarding this facility’s development.