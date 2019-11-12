Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Richmond has closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip has closed.

The restaurant and bar, previously called Cha Cha’s Cantina, had been open at 1419 E. Cary Street for nearly 15 years. In May of 2018, it expanded into the adjacent building — previously Society Social Club — and evolved into a multi-purpose restaurant and live music venue.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the RVA community for giving us so many wonderful years. A special thank you goes out to each member of the Cha Cha’s family who devoted themselves to making each guest experience special over the years. We are forever grateful to our hardworking team, our vendors, and Shockoe Slip,” said owner David Bess in a statement.