Changes to Chesterfield County Public Schools’ meal distribution

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools will continue its meal distribution program from June 1-11, however, they are making some changes to how they give out meals.

Starting Monday, children don’t have to be present to pick up meals. All parents need to do to get a meal is tell a staff member their child’s first and last name and age.

Meals will also only be served on Mondays and Thursdays, with three days worth of meals being given on Mondays and four on Thursdays. There will be no meal service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Where you can get meals

Schools serving breakfast, lunch, snack and supper (11 a.m.-noon on Monday and Thursday)

Bellwood Elementary

Bensley Elementary

Beulah Elementary

Chalkley Elementary

Christian Elementary

Crenshaw Elementary

Crestwood Elementary

Davis Elementary

Ecoff Elementary

Falling Creek Elementary

Gates Elementary

Harrowgate Elementary

Hening Elementary

Hopkins Elementary

Jacobs Elementary

Providence Elementary

Wells Elementary

Davis Middle

Manchester Middle

Matoaca Middle

Salem Church Middle

Matoaca High

Meadowbrook High

Thomas Dale High

Off site locations serving breakfast, lunch, snack and supper (Monday and Thursday)

Suburban Village (11 a.m.-noon)

Holiday Mobile Park (11 a.m.-noon)

Bermuda Trailer Park (11-11:20 a.m.)

Falling Creek Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)

South Pointe Landing Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)

Chester Library (11:15 a.m.-noon)

Maisonette Apartments (11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.)

Winchester Green Apartments (11-11:30 a.m.)

Colonial Ridge Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)

Harbour East Village Mobile Home Park (11:40 a.m.-noon)

Laketree Manor Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)

Greenleigh Mobile Home Park (11 a.m.-noon)

Heritage Pointe Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)

Meadowbrook Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)

Walmsley Terrace Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)

Arnett’s Family Store (11:30 a.m.-noon)

Ivy Walk Apartments (11-11:45 a.m.)

Mallard Cove Apartments (11-11:30 a.m.)

Rockwood Park Apartments (11-11:45 a.m.)

Chesterfield Village Apartments (11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.)

North Arch Village Apartments (11 a.m.-noon)

Cross Creek Apartments (11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.)

Pocoshock Ridge Apartments (11-11:30 a.m.)

Ironbridge Church (11:15 a.m.-noon)

Happy Hill Shopping Center (11:15-11:45 a.m.)

Bensley Park (11:15-11:45 a.m.)

Union Baptist Church (11:15 a.m.-noon)

Ettrick Park (11:15 a.m.-noon)

Ettrick-Matoaca Library (11:15 a.m.-noon)

Your Store (11:15-11:45 a.m.)

Schools only serving breakfast and lunch (11 a.m.-noon Monday and Thursday)

Enon Elementary

James River High

Manchester High

Monacan High

For more information visit Chesterfield County School’s website.

