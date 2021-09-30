Changes to USPS mail services take effect Friday, slowing deliveries

USPS deliveries will take longer starting this week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– People are already planning for the United States Postal Service’s changes that are taking effect Friday.

USPS is cutting back on hours at certain post offices and delivery time first-class mail, including magazines, fliers and other periodicals, will extend from one to three days to five days in some cases. Pieces of mail traveling out of state or longer distances will tack on more time, too.

These changes are proposed to help USPS to save money and increase reliability.

John Johnson, a Chesterfield Count resident, said he already experiences issues with sending and receiving mail.

“I stopped sending out mail because there were some issues getting it to where it needed to be,” he said.

“Sometimes weeks later I’ve gotten wedding invitations and birthday invitations late.”

While he said the delays have been frustrating, Johnson also understands fewer employees are keeping post offices running. USPS offices nationwide have suffered labor shortages during the pandemic, causing packages and bills to arrive weeks to months late.

Delores Smith told 8News she’s not worried about changes to mail service.

“I mail my packages and they get where they’re supposed to go,” she said.

Looking ahead to this holiday season, Johnson doesn’t want to take the risk of his mail not shipping on time.

“We’ll be doing a lot of traveling so, I guess we’re going to have to start sending stuff out in October,” he said.

These changes should not affect first-class packages like medications. However, starting Sunday prices to deliver commercial or retail packages will be higher through Christmas.