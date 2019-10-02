Charges dropped against former Henrico County teacher accused of offering student A’s in exchange for sex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges have been dropped against a former Henrico County teacher accused of offering a student A’s in exchange for sex.

Leonard E. Orange was arrested in May and charged with indecent liberties of a minor by a custodian after being named as a suspect in a sex offense report at Hermitage High School on Feb. 6.

The prosecutor says there were issues with the evidence that kept the case from going forward.

Orange’s family claims the victim made up the allegations. The prosecutor says there is nothing to suggest that.

Orange was a social studies teacher at the high school. He is no longer a teacher in Henrico County.