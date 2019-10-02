1  of  4
Breaking News
Boy airlifted to hospital after falling from third floor of apartment Parents charged with felony child abuse after 3 children removed from Colonial Heights home Police: Prince George County residents unharmed after ‘numerous bullets’ fired into home World War II-era bomber crashes; at least 5 reported dead

Charges dropped against former Henrico County teacher accused of offering student A’s in exchange for sex

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges have been dropped against a former Henrico County teacher accused of offering a student A’s in exchange for sex.

Leonard E. Orange was arrested in May and charged with indecent liberties of a minor by a custodian after being named as a suspect in a sex offense report at Hermitage High School on Feb. 6. 

The prosecutor says there were issues with the evidence that kept the case from going forward.

Orange’s family claims the victim made up the allegations. The prosecutor says there is nothing to suggest that.

Orange was a social studies teacher at the high school. He is no longer a teacher in Henrico County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events