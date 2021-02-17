Charles City County announces closures, storm relief plans

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charles City County administrative offices will be closed on Thursday in anticipation of winter weather. Schools in the county will also be closed for students and staff members.

In the case of power and water outages the county has set up locations to provide relief to residents.

Plans are place for the Charles City County High School gymnasium to be used as a warming and charging center starting on Saturday. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.

If residents lose water, pumps can be accessed at the Charles City County Administration Building and the Charles City County Fire Station #3. No bottled water distribution is planned at this time.