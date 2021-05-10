Charles City County assisting with search for missing D.C. infant at landfill

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office posted on Monday that they are helping the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police with a missing infant case. The search led officials to the Waste Management Landfill in Charles City County.

Waste Management released a statement Monday afternoon addressing that they were assisting local law enforcement officers with an investigation at the landfill.

Officials have not yet located the missing infant.

CCCSO asks that anyone with questions contact the DC Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Information Office at 202-727-4383 or email mpd.press@dc.gov.

