Charles City County on high alert as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

CHARLES CITY COUNTY. Va. (WRIC) — Charles City County emergency management officials are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias. As the storm moves up the coast, the county is preparing for heavy rain and strong winds.

On Monday afternoon, county residents were stocking up on supplies and taking precautions in case they lose power.

“Trying to pick up some gasoline for the generators and some water and just basic supplies,” a Charles City County resident said.

Charles City Count resident stocks up on water in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)

Charles City County resident stocks up on gasoline for generators in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)

Several construction projects in the area have created detours that many hope won’t get disrupted if trees or power lines get in the way.

Assistant County Administrator Rhonda Russell told 8News flooding events, down trees and down power lines are expected. The county is working with Dominion Energy to resolve any storm-related issues.

Russell also said the county’s emergency shelter is on standby. If they need to open the shelter it will be at the Charles City County High School.

Shelter at Charles City County High School is on standby. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)

The shelter is taking COVID-19 safety precautions like temperature checks and symptom screenings are in place if the shelter opens.

Emergency management officials say if they have something they need to urgently communicate with the public they’ll be doing that through robocalls and social media posts.