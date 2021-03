CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charles City County is experiencing widespread flooding that has led public schools to close today.

Charles City County Public Schools posted on Facebook that some waters have not receded overnight causing a few road closures. Because of this, the school system is closed today for students, teachers, and staff.

SOL tests scheduled for today are being rescheduled for tomorrow, Friday, March 26 and will continue on Monday, March 29.