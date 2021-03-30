Charles City County Sheriff’s Office to accept liquids at next Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Prescription Drug Take Back Day next month, when deputies will be collecting unused prescription drugs, including liquids.

The collection is happening on April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office on 10780 Courthouse Road.

Although authorities do not typically accept liquids at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Days, Charles City County Sheriff’s Office PSAP & Office Manager DaVon Jones said that the DEA is allowing the collection of liquid medications next month for several sites.

“They can bring any drugs that they have,” Jones said. “We had an issue where people had come in and requested to drop off some liquid form [of drugs] and we couldn’t take it.”

Jones said that the Sheriff’s Office has since cleared the collection of liquid drugs with the DEA, so that residents will be able to dispose of those unwanted or unused medications on April 24.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office will be requiring those who attend the Prescription Drug Take Back Day to wear their masks and maintain social distancing. But the format of the event has not yet been decided.

“As of right now, we don’t know whether we’re going to do the drive-up or if we’re going to do the walk-in,” Jones said. “If the weather is okay, we’re going to do a drive-thru style.”

The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for citizens to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. Locally, other law enforcement agencies will be hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Chesterfield County Police Department John Tyler Community College Chester Campus, Nicholas Student Center, 13101 Jefferson Davis Highway

Henrico County Police Department Henrico Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue Wegmans, 12200 Wegmans Boulevard

Henrico County Sheriff’s Office Henrico Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road

Hopewell Police Department Hopewell-Prince George Driving School, 311 Cavalier Square

Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, 3880 Old Buckingham Road



This list will be updated as additional local law enforcement agencies announce their participation details.

Needles cannot be accepted. Those turning in vape pens and e-cigarette devices must remove the batteries.