Charlottesville man found dead near site of abandoned car

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating after a man was found dead near the site of an abandoned 2005 Cadillac sedan on Saturday. (File Photo)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating after a person was found dead near the site of an abandoned 2005 Cadillac sedan in Goochland County.

According to a release, VSP responded to the abandoned car sitting across the travel lanes of the flyover from I-288 to I-64 westbound at 2:39 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities reported damage to the Cadillac from running off the road to the left and striking the jersey wall. VSP said that no one associated with the Cadillac was found in the surrounding area or at local service stations.

Hours later, at 11:43 p.m., VSP reportedly found a deceased person in the thick brush under that same flyover.

Authorities said that the deceased has been identified as Devin M. Dickerson, 27, of Charlottesville, Va. At this stage of the investigation, Dickerson is believed to have been the driver of the Cadillac, according to a release.

VSP reported that there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Authorities said that Dickerson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

VSP is asking for the public’s help in this ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash, came across the car or saw anything out of the ordinary is encouraged to call 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.