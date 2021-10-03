Chase City Police search for missing man that could be in danger

CHASE CITY, Va. (WRIC)– The Chase City Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a week.

34-year-old Chris “Hunt” Rawlings was last seen on Monday evening around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Fourth Street in Chase City. According to police, Rawlings suffers from seizures and does not have his medication with him.

He’s described as an African-American man standing at 5’ to 5’2” in height. According to police, Rawlings weighs approximately 120lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue or black button up hoodie with a grey hood, grey jogger pants and black shoes with silver on them.

The Chase City Police Department is being assisted by other agencies in the state.

Anyone with any information on Rawlings’ location can contact the Chase City Police Department at 434-738-0028 or the Mecklenburg County Crime solvers at 434-738-6191.