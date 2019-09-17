Check out these seasonal job openings in the Richmond-area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for a seasonal job? Check out these listings across the Richmond area.

United States Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring for the holidays. They are looking to fill the following positions:

Postal Support Employee (PSE) – $17.19/hour

Casual Mail Handler (CEP) – $15.00/hour

Both positions require an entrance exam. To apply for the positions or learn more about the jobs, click here.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is looking to hire 270 seasonal employees in the Richmond area.

The clothing store will be hosting an in-store seasonal hiring day on Saturday, Oct. 5. The following seasonal positions are open:

Retail Sales Associate

Stockroom Operations Associate

To view all of the open positions, click here.

CarMax

CarMax is on a hiring spree. The Richmond-based retailer is hiring more than 850 technicians and detailers nationwide.

They have 55 digital and technology positions at their corporate headquarters in the city.

Are you interested in applying? Click here.

Top Golf

Top Golf has opened their hiring event waitlist.

If you register for the waitlist, you will receive an email notification for one of their ‘Ambition Hiring Events.’

Target

Target has more than 20 seasonal positions open within 15 miles of the city of Richmond. Some of the positions include cashier, general merchandise and Starbucks barista.

Check out the openings here.

Amazon

Online shopping giant Amazon is holding job fairs across the country next week, aiming to hire more than 30,000 people by early next year. Amazon has openings throughout the Commonwealth. Some of the positions include:

Lead Development Representative

Software Development Manager

Warehouse/Shopper Team Member

Area Manager

UPS

UPS is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide and pay them more to handle the avalanche of packages shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Pay rates will range from $14 an hour up to, for truck drivers, $30 an hour. To apply for a job, check out their online portal here.

If your business is hiring, please let us know by emailing us at news@wric.com