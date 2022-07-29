VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after a passenger was killed in a crash near the Naval Air Station Oceana.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, crash investigators from Virginia Beach Police Department’s Special Operations Bureau were called to the 2300 block of Harpers Road for a reported single vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler ran off the road and overturned. According to police, a passenger in the Jeep — now identified as 61-year-old Wayne Jette of Virginia Beach — was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel and his next of kin was notified.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606. Or, for anonymous tipping methods, call Crime Solvers at 888-562-5887 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.