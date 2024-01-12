CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating after a woman was allegedly found with concealed contraband and arrested at a state prison in Chesapeake.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, at around 5 p.m., a contractor at Indian Creek Correctional Center was arrested and charged after she was found with concealed contraband during a routine body scan.

According to the department, after the first body scan given to the contractor revealed an anomaly, a follow-up scan showed an item concealed in the woman’s groin area. Testing determined it to have been tobacco.

The department’s Drug Task Force was then notified of the incident and the contractor was later charged with attempting to deliver articles to a prisoner.

The department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information can call the department anonymously at 540-830-9280.