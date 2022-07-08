NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Police announced that they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred on Tuesday in Newport News that claimed the life of one man.

On July 5, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Newport News police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard. There, they found the victim, identified as 34-year-old Dominic Thompson, of Hampton, with life-threatening injuries. Thompson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

In the early morning of Friday, July 8, officers arrested 38-year-old Adrian Demetrice Williams, of Hampton, in connection with the shooting, Newport News police announced in a Facebook post.

Adrian Demetrice Williams. Credit: Newport News Police

Police said they received numerous tips from citizens that helped with the arrest. “We thank everyone for taking action so quickly and helping to keep our city safe. All of us play a role with public safety and this is true community policing,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said.

Williams has been charged with the following crimes:

First-degree murder,

Robbery,

Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felony,

Failure to appear on misdemeanor offense,

Contempt of court: disobey process,

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Police are still looking for one other suspect involved in the incident. Video footage and photos are available on Facebook.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), or submit an online tip at P3tips.com.