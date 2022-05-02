CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesapeake man was killed early Monday morning after losing control of his vehicle and crashing off of an exit ramp for I-464.

At 6:15 a.m., officers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on I-464. Upon arrival, Virginia State Police officers shut down the exit ramp where the incident had taken place.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a 2010 Mazda sedan was traveling northbound on I-464.

The driver, now identified as 24-year-old Torreón Donshae Williams, attempted to take the Military Highway exit when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Williams was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

Police have notified Williams’ next of kin.