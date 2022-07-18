CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — Three weeks into its life on the lamb, a missing pet alligator — aptly named “Splash” — was found swimming in a Chesapeake resident’s backyard pool this past weekend.

A Taft Road resident called the police on Friday, July 15 when they found the little gator relaxing at the bottom of their backyard pool. Three weeks ago, local animal control officers were made aware that an alligator from a traveling educational exotic animal zoo, Jacks Jungle, had gone missing. According to Chesapeake Animal Services, the owner did not know if the animal escaped, was stolen, or was let out of its enclosure.

The owner of the missing alligator was contacted and met animal control officers at the scene to help positively identify and rescue the animal from the pool, which is located just a few houses down from the alligator’s home.

The owner was able to confirm the gator was his, and crews worked together to remove Splash from his temporary vacation home and safely return him to his enclosure.