ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, deputies were called to a 7-Eleven gas station on Carrsville Highway for a reported armed robbery. Upon their arrival, deputies learned that the suspects had stolen less than $100 in cash and cigarettes.

(Courtesy of Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, the suspects had arrived at the gas station in a 2003-2008 Silver Toyota Corolla with a missing passenger side front hubcap. The vehicle had approached the 7-Eleven from the direction of Camptown and Franklin.

(Courtesy of Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the incident or those involved is encouraged to call 888-562-5887 or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Both methods are anonymous and could result in a reward of up to $1,000.