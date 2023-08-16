CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — Three drivers were charged after chain-reaction crashes occurred involving a state trooper’s vehicle on Interstate-64 Wednesday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, on I-64 near Deep Creek, a trooper saw a crash and stopped behind the cars to help using emergency equipment.

The trooper made a sudden stop behind a 2016 Nissan Altima, who was said to be at fault for the crash and had not yet activated his lights, State Police said. Traffic slowed behind the crash and two vehicles stopped behind the trooper.

Shortly after those vehicles stopped, a 2010 Ford F150 sideswiped a vehicle that had stopped, causing a chain reaction.

The vehicle directly behind the trooper hit the rear of the trooper’s car, pushing it into the Nissan Altima, State Police said. After both crashes, a 2019 Nissan Sentra hit the rear if the Ford truck.

Police said the trooper activated his lights after his vehicle was hit.

Crash on I-64 near Deep Creek (Photo: Virginia State Police)

No one was injured in either of the crashes.