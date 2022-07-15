PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash left one unidentified individual dead.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Friday, July 15, state troopers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 at Greenwood Drive in the city of Portsmouth.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Kia Soul had been traveling westbound on I-264 when the unknown driver and sole occupant, ran off the roadway into the treeline, according to police.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

As the vehicle left the road, it overturned and upon crashing into the trees, became fully engulfed in flames. The driver has not been identified and the vehicle did not have a registration, according to police.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police, with the assistance of the Medical Examiner’s office, are working to identify the driver of the vehicle to notify the next of kin. The incident remains under investigation.